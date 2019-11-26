Search continues for missing Colin Court at Cowichan Lake

RCMP still hoping someone will come forward with further information

Colin Court has been missing since Friday after disappearing while fishing near Shaw Creek. (Courtesy of Bill Court)

Cowichan Search and Rescue crews were recalled Friday morning in the search for missing 70-year-old Colin Court, according Cpl. Chris Manseau, RCMP communications officer.

On Nov. 16, the Lake Cowichan RCMP were contacted after a kayak was found floating unattended near Little Shaw Creek in Youbou.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP and others have been engaged in looking for Court since that time. An extensive search of the area was done by Cowichan and Ladysmith Search and Rescue volunteers. The BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team also conducted a search of the area where Court was last seen on Nov. 18.

Cowichan Search and Rescue had been temporarily stood down in the search but have since been asked to resume the search.

“They’re specialized they know the area, they’ve got all the equipment,” Manseau explained. They’re the experts.”

The officer said there’s no updates about the case and nothing to indicate an area to focus on.

“They’re continuing their investigation,” Manseau said.

Court was last seen by his friends and family the night before, at his own birthday party, and was excited to head out on the water the following morning.

An avid fly fisherman, Court is believed to have set out near Shaw Creek on Lake Cowichan. His overturned kayak was spotted near the shore at the far end of the lake and RCMP said a motorist located his car at Little Shaw Campground, some 15 kilometres west of the community of Youbou.

On Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 SAR groups scoured the area for the man while Court’s family gathered at one of their homes in Youbou and waited for word from authorities.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP is continuing to work with the E-Division URT to determine how best to continue the search for the missing man.

Unfortunately, Court has not yet been located, said Cpl. David Motley, with the Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment.

“The area of Cowichan Lake in which Mr. Court went missing becomes very deep only a short distance from shore, creating challenges to the ongoing search efforts. However, our efforts have not stopped looking for him,” he said.

The investigation continues and the Lake Cowichan RCMP request that anyone with any additional information phone 250-749-6668 or attend the Lake Cowichan RCMP Office at 70 Stanley Rd, Lake Cowichan and reference police file 2019-2000.

— with a file from Lexi Bainas