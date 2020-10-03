Search continues for boater missing since Thursday night on Alouette Lake

A boater who was on Alouette Lake is missing. (THE NEWS/files)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be joined by an RCMP dive team Saturday as they search Alouette Lake for a boater who has been missing since Thursday night.

There was a group of boaters with a jet ski and a pontoon boat on the north end of the lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Thursday evening, said Rick Laing, RMSAR search manager.

The pontoon boat came across the jet ski with no riders. They were able to rescue one woman from the water, but the man riding on it has not yet been found.

The search team had two boats on the water on Thursday evening when the man was reported missing, and the RCMP assisted using a helicopter and equipped with thermal imaging equipment.

The search resumed on Friday morning, and RMSAR will be assisted by an RCMP underwater recovery team on Saturday morning.

