Search continues for Abbotsford man missing since Tuesday

Abbotsford resident Brook Morrison has not been seen since Tuesday evening. (Submitted)

Rescue crews are asking hikers to avoid trails around Ledgeview Golf Course in Abbotsford as they search for a man missing since Tuesday evening.

Brook Morrison left his Clearbrook Road-area home around 5:45 p.m. to go for a walk. He hasn’t been seen since.

Morrison is five feet, five inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has blue eyes, blonde hair. It’s not known what he is wearing.

Police and Fraser Valley Search and Rescue have been searching in the Eagle Mountain area, based on information from his phone. According to a Friday tweet, searchings will be “concentrating on technical areas and utilizing low flying aircraft.”

Anyone familiar with the trail systems in the area are asked to keep an eye out for the Abbotsford man, and anyone who has seen anything that could be of assistance is asked to call police at 604-859-5225.

Team is continuing the search for Mr. Morrison today. Today we will concentrating on technical areas and utilizing low flying aircraft. General public is requested to avoid the Ledgeview trails to allow our teams to work effectively. @AbbyPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/r1Peb5d9UA — CFVSAR (@CFVSAR) September 4, 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter