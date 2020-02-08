Search and Rescue teams on site looking for missing skier on Shames Mountain near Terrace

The 44-year-old man did not return home last night

Terrace Search and Rescue are looking for a missing 44-year-old man on Shames Mountain who did not return home after skiing last night. (Google Maps Screenshot)

Terrace Search and Rescue (SAR) is currently looking for a missing skier on Shames Mountain who did not return home last night Feb. 7.

According to a Facebook post on the Shames Mountain page, co-op management was informed about the missing man shortly after midnight.

His vehicle was found in the the Shames Mountain parking lot when the missing report came in and SAR was contacted immediately. His family was then asked to also report the man as missing.

The missing skier is a 44-year-old Indigenous man described as slim-built at 5’8 in height. He was noted to be wearing a black jacket and is said to be an advanced skier with backcountry experience.

SAR began search efforts at first light this morning Feb. 8 at Shames Mountain and is ongoing.

As the situation progresses, Shames Mountain states in their post they will continue to keep the community updated.