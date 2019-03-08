Search and Rescue says new app will help get you home

Barriere Search and Rescue president Todd English reports that the BC Search and Rescue Association has launched a new app for people going out in the back country as a part of the adventure smart program to keep people safe and informed in the back country.

Barriere Search and Rescue president Todd English reports that the BC Search and Rescue Association has launched a new app for people going out in the back country as a part of the adventure smart program to keep people safe and informed in the back country.

“This can be a real lifesaver and we are wanting to promote it heavily as we have had many calls in the past few years that would have been simple or avoidable all together if people had made a plan and shared it with someone,” said English.

The online link to the program is: https://www.adventuresmart.ca/

No one ever expects to get into trouble outdoors. But, a turn in the weather, mistake in judgment, unexpected injury, equipment failure, or sudden nightfall can quickly change any recreational outing into a crisis.

When you head out on a back country adventure do you ever let anyone know where you have gone and when you expect to return? If your answer is “no” then this APP is for you. It only takes a minute to enter your information and you are ready to enjoy the great outdoors – safely. Four simple questions: Who is going and who do you want your trip plan sent to? When are you going? Where are you going and what are you doing? What supplies and equipment are you taking with you?

Should something untoward happen you will have created a starting point for search and rescue personnel will have now have a much better chance of finding you and helping to bring you home safely. With the AdventureSmart Trip Plan app you can easily create trip plans and send them to your family and friends.

The app is available free in the Apple App Store for iOS devices and on Google Play for Android devices, and can also be accessed from any web browser. The web page for the program is: https://www.adventuresmart.ca/.