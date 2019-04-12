Search and Rescue saves injured mountain biker

A crew from Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue attended Thursday afternoon to an injured mountain biker on Forbidden Plateau. The man suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured lower tibia (shin bone).

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue volunteers helped an injured mountain biker Thursday at Forbidden Plateau. Photo supplied

Paul Berry, president of CVGSAR, figures the biker caught his foot between a stump and the bike as he rounded a corner.

BC Ambulance took the biker to Campbell River for treatment.

“I think it depends whether the orthopedic surgeons are on at one hospital or the other,” Berry said about the choice to transport the man to Campbell River.