Search and Rescue responds to ill prepared sledder

Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to a call from a distressed sledder on Friday afternoon. Stuck behind the microwave towers, the sledder was not only ill prepared for emergencies, but also riding alone.

Two Fernie SAR Techs promptly flew out to rescue the man, who luckily was within cell service and able to call 911. In response to this incident, Fernie SAR remind backcountry users to be prepared for both conditions and emergencies.

“Always carry the proper equipment and tools. Also, make a trip plan so others know where you are,” urged Fernie SAR on their Facebook page. They also recommend backcountry users let someone know their plan before venturing into the wilderness, as well as to bring along a first aid kid, extra layers, a form of communication, and a blanket.

The Free Press