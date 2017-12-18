Search and rescue purchases snowmobiles

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief Rick White and deputy chief Don Trim with CCSAR’s brand new snowmobiles. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue has purchased two snowmobiles for the first time ever after seeing an increase in winter time searches.

“We’ve noticed over the last two years that we’ve had more searches to areas like Yanks Peaks,” CCSAR Deputy Chief Don Trim told the Tribune.

Routinely CCSAR relies on support from the Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club when conducting searches and in December 2015 the two groups formally began doing some training together at the SAR hall in Williams Lake and out in the field.

“The Powder Kings are good partners and we will still be working with them extensively,” CCSAR Unit Chief Rick White said. “But having our own machines will enable us to get a search manager and search member to the site, which is a requirement of Emergency Management B.C.”

Every SAR member must be trained in a snowmobile safety course and complete an avalanche tech course, he added, noting they have been waiting for snow to be able to do some more training.

Funding to purchase the two 2016 Arctic Cat M8000 LTD 162 machines locally from Gordo’s Rent-all came from a 2017 B.C. Government grant.

White said when Dawn and Kevin Unruh joined CCSAR last May, he put them in charge of finding the right machines because they are avid snowmobilers.

Trim said they also purchased a used drive in and drive out trailer to house the snowmobiles.

Local snowmobiler and inaugural X Games Snow BikeCross gold winner Brock Hoyer donated some super grip flooring material for the trailer to protect the floor from being beaten up by the tracks, White said.

CCSAR

