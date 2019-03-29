Search and rescue member receives special honour

Les Sakals will head to Victoria to be honoured with the 2019 Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer award

Well Gray Search and Rescue member, Les Sakals, has been chosen as the Search and Rescue Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer of the Year for 2019. The treasurer and search manager for the group will be heading to Victoria next month to receive the accolade. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

A member of Wells Gray Search and Rescue (WGSAR) is receiving a prestigious award for his contributions and dedication to the organization throughout his years of service.

Les Sakals, who serves as treasurer and search manager with WGSAR, will be heading to the B.C. Legislature in Victoria next month where he’ll be honoured with the 2019 Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer award.

“It’s a big honour for sure; a lot of people went to a lot of work to make sure I won,” said Sakals, who joined the group in 1984.

“I have a really good team behind me so they did a really good job.”

A letter from Emergency Management BC said Sakals “clearly distinguished himself in a field of exceptionally dedicated, professional and talented volunteers” and praised him for the time he gives to ensure the safety and well-being of his community while sacrificing time with his family and friends.

For Sakals, he said he joined the search and rescue group because he was interested in helping people and wanted to gain the skills offered by the organization, as well as improve the skills he already had in that area.

When it comes to what he feels is the most rewarding aspect of being involved with WGSAR, his answer is so simple and straight forward he replies with a chuckle, “Finding lost people.”