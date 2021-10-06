Search and Rescue looking for overdue hunter in Bull River area

Danny Fijila, 35, went out for a hunt Tuesday morning, possibly in the Bull River drainage area, per RCMP

Police, Search and Rescue working to locate an overdue hunter who may be in the Bull River drainage area. Photo courtesy RCMP.

Law enforcement and search and rescue agencies are working to find an overdue hunter possibly in the Bull River area.

Elk Valley RCMP activated Fernie and Sparwood search and rescue groups after Danny Fijila, 35, set out hunting Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. but has not returned home.

While police say Fijila’s hunting destination is not known, and could be anywhere in the Elk Valley, it is suspected he may be in the Bull River drainage area.

Fijila is associated with a green 1998 Jeep Cherokee with BC plate # LG949C

If anyone has any information, or locates Fijila or the associated Jeep Cherokee, call police at 250-425-6233 or 250-423-4404.

Cranbrook Townsman