Search and Rescue, Greenways among gaming grants recipients in Campbell River

Greenways Land Trust is one of the local recipients of provincial gaming grants. File photo/Campbell River Mirror

Some Campbell River and Cortes Island organizations are benefitting from the latest round of provincial gaming grants.

The funding goes to support public safety and environmental conservation grants efforts throughout the province using proceeds from community gaming grants.

In all, 2018-19, the province will distribute more than $6.5 million to nearly 145 organizations in the public safety sector and approximately $3.8 million to 120 organizations in the environment sector.

“These programs have a powerful impact on people in our province, saving lives and protecting our precious natural environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government supports organizations doing this vital work, including increasing the reach of search and rescue operations throughout British Columbia, and increasing environmental awareness and efforts to keep our shorelines and waterways clean.”

In this area, the grants will support the following organizations for their public safety work: Campbell River Search & Rescue Society Campbell River, $87,000; Cortes Community Radio Society, $13,500; and Cortes Island Fire-Fighting Association, $28,500.

“Community Gaming Grants for local search and rescue groups contribute to the safety of outdoor activity around the province,” said Chris Kelly, president, BC Search and Rescue Association. “This important funding goes toward the training of volunteer professionals and the purchase of gear and equipment, along with ongoing operational expenses. Community Gaming Grants assist B.C.’s 80 search and rescue groups to respond to over 1,600 incidents involving missing or injured persons, at no cost to citizens.”

Through public safety programs, non-profit organizations provide emergency and lifesaving services including search and rescue activities, volunteer fire departments, emergency preparedness, community and restorative justice for people in this province.

Environmental programming gives British Columbians the opportunity to learn about and connect with nature. The grants also support wildlife rehabilitation programs and shelters for animals. Locally, Greenways Land Trust will receive $32,500 and the Friends of Cortes Island Society will receive $26,000 to help fund their work.

Every year, commercial gambling generates revenue that the Government of B.C. invests in key services. A portion of these revenues is allocated via the $140-million Community Gaming Grants program, which helps fund more than 5,000 community organizations. Eligible organizations can apply for gaming-grant funding in one of the following six sectors: arts and culture; sport; environment; public safety; human and social services; and parent advisory councils/district parent advisory councils. Applications for the next round of public safety and environment grants will be accepted from July 1 to Aug. 31, 2019.