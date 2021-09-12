Search and rescue crews help hunter seriously injured after fall near Qualicum Beach

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 to assist an injured hunter in the Cook Creek area. (Arrowsmith Search and Rescue Instagram photo)

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday to assist an injured hunter in the Cook Creek area.

ASAR reported they responded to the call to rescue the man, who was approximately 20 kilometres up a logging road in the area north of Qualicum Beach. He had slipped and fallen on some rocks, sustaining serious injuries.

Two dozen ASAR members responded and performed a stretcher carry through difficult terrain. A Sunwest helicopter was waiting and took the man on to an ambulance for transport to hospital.

