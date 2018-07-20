SEAPARC picks design for leisure complex expansion in Sooke

The Sooke and Electoral Area Parks and Recreation Commission has approved a concept design for the expansion of the SEAPARC Leisure Complex.

The expansion will address the need for a fitness gym facility and additional multi-purpose space, and will increase the 51,020-square-foot footprint of the complex by 10 per cent, or approximately 5,150 square feet. The addition includes a 1,550-square-foot movement studio and multi-use room and a 3,600-square-foot Fitness Gym.

“The commission is very excited that after 10 years of discussion we are close to building a fantastic fitness facility for our residents,” said Mike Hicks, SEAPARC chair.

Studio 531 Architects Inc. has been selected as the project srchitect overseeing this project. The preliminary design phase is currently underway. This phase includes concepts review and considerations around:

· Physical location

· Ease of customer access

· Administration and operations effectiveness

· Efficient use of existing facility resources

In April, the leisure complex received a $1.24-million grant from the federal gas tax fund. This grant together with SEAPARC’s capital funding is being used to invest in a new $2.75-million fitness facility and multi-purpose expansion space.

The proposed site is on the west side of the facility, adjacent to the current multi-purpose rooms and board room. Project construction is expected to start in February and be complete by December 2019.

For more information and project updates go here.

