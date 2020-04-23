Seafood festival and trade show postponed

Organizers are working to secure late fall dates to host a modified festival and trade expo in 2020.

The BC Seafood Festival and Trade Expo, originally scheduled from June 12 to 21 will be postponed due to COVID-19.

In an announcement on April 22, Discover Comox Valley said in order to ensure the safety of all our partners, staff and event producers, volunteers and guests, the decision was the correct one and had to be made.

“The BC Seafood Festival and Trade Expo success is built around the coming together of B.C. seafood industries, commercial fisheries, aquaculture, suppliers, distributors, industry leaders and government representatives, First Nations, dive and harvest sectors, alongside B.C. Chefs, and importantly the guests and attendees who travel from around the world to attend and participate,” they noted in a release.

“We are actively working to secure late fall dates to host a modified festival and trade expo in 2020, while also planning for the return of the festival and trade expo once again for the regularly scheduled dates of June 11 – 20, 2021.”

For those that have already purchased tickets and/or trade show booths and passes, an email will be sent shortly in regards to the next steps.

Organizers encourage supporting local B.C. seafood producers when possible online and in local grocery stores.

