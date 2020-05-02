Seabird Island gathers truckload of frozen food

In this time of crisis, the Seabird Island community – like so many others – continues to show it cares.
Seabird Island officials recently extended their thanks to Neutron Factory Works and Erna Paul for a truckload of donated frozen, heat-and-serve foods – a total of four pallets with 20 to 30 20-pound boxes.
Three-and-a-half pallets stayed with Seabird Island and a half-palate was sent to the Sts’ailes First Nation. The food was to be distributed to recovery homes, the local food bank and for Chawathil, a partner community near Ruby Creek. The food was also disbursed through a Facebook call with tables set up outside for the community. In addition to the frozen food, the community had produce and bread available for distribution.
“The call to Seabird community was well-received,” officials said in a statement. “Many members including Elders showed up, physically distanced and obtained what they wanted. All food was distributed.”
