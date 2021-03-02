SD91 District holds Science Fair; announces 2021 finalists

Lucas Werstuik presented his project Evaporation at the science fair. (SD91/website)

Several finalists were from EBUS Academy and W.L. McLeod Elementary

SD91 District Science Fair was held virtually this year with 100 participants and 79 projects from across the school district.

“As always, it was a fantastic day of celebrating scientific inquiry. Students did a terrific job of presenting online to the judges, and we are very proud of them,” Mike Skinner, assistant superintendent, SD91 School, said.

The fair was held Feb. 25, and all science fair participants are eligible to move to BC/Yukon Virtual Science Fair.

Amongst the finalists, several were from NVSS, EBUS Academy and W.L. McLeod Elementary.

Here are the finalists from the Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake area.

Grade 8 – 11

In second place is Ronan Blattner from NVSS. Blattner’s project was titled Behavioural Changes and Communication between Formica fusca Colonies

In third place is Jemma Blattner from NVSS as well. Her project was titled Roundup Those Worms.

Talan Taylor-Hunt from EBUS Academy won a honourable mention on the project titled Does the Weight of Dice Affect the Outcome of the Roll.

Grade 7

Samuel Celis from the EBUS Academy won an honourable mention for the project titled Do video games affect your efficiency and mood?

Grade 6

In first place, Maken Shelon from the EBUS Academy presented her project titled What do different liquids do to your teeth?

Second place went to Anya Dhillon from W.L. McLeod Elementary School for her project titled Fancy Face Coverings.

Bailey Ophus and Trinity Keyowski from Mapes Elementary School got an honourable mention for their project titled Growing Bacteria.

And Madalyn Lazaruk and Bryton Bangs from W.L. McLeod Elementary School received an honourable mention for their project titled Labyrinth Fish.

Lastly, Hillary Fast from Evelyn Dickson Elementary School got an honourable mention for her project titled Wrap Test.

Grade 5

In first place, Oliver Boniface from W.L. McLeod Elementary School presented a project titled Masked Performance.

There was a second place time between Landry Jensen from Sinkut View Elementary School and Kyler Stephens from Evelyn Dickson Elementary. Jensen presented Tooth Decay No Way and Stephens presented Lights On.

Third place was also a tie between three different projects. From Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark and Kate Thiessen-Clark from W.L. McLeod Elementary presented their project Why are my hands so sore during COVID?

Honorable mentions were given to Zoe Erasmus from W.L. McLeod Elementary who presented Cloudy wuth a Chance of Air Pollution; Liam Walker from Sinkut View Elementary for his project Stored Electricity; and Emily van der Gulik from the EBUS Academy for her project How will sourdough starter grow when fed different types of flour.

Grade 4

First place is a tie between Kavita Dhillon from W.L. McLeod Elementary School who presented It makes my heart beat faster; and Lilly Davis from Decker Lake Elementary School for her project Collapsing Bridges.

Second place is a tie between Igor Pavon from the EBUS Academy for his project Crystallization; and Chloe Stephens from Evelyn Dickson Elementary School for a project titled Doggy Dinner.

In third place, Tanner Mason from Evelyn Dickson Elementary School tied with Kacey Wilson from Francois Lake Elementary. Mason presented his project titled Hydrogel Polymer Crystals vs Crushed Ice.

Honourable mention went out to Aaron Rehmann from Evelyn Dickson Elementary School for project titled To Rot or Not?

Vanderhoof Omineca Express

Oliver Boniface won first place for his project titled Masked Performance. He is from W.L. McLeod Elementary School. (SD91/website)