SD82 secretary treasurer resigns

Photo of CMSD82 office in Terrace taken last year. (Brittany Gervais photo)

Ray McDonald, the secretary treasurer for Coast Mountains School District 82, is resigning from the position after less than a year with the district.

McDonald will be stepping down from his position effective January 24, 2020. He will start his new position as the secretary treasurer for the Vancouver Island North District 85 on February 1, 2020.

McDonald was originally hired by the school district on January 7 last year.

“Ray has decided to return to Port McNeill to be closer to his family,” reads a press release from Janet Meyer, acting superintendent for SD82. “The school district extends its sincere thanks to Ray for his contributions made during his tenure.”

The school district is now actively seeking a replacement, and will conduct a search beginning this week.

Along with the secretary treasurer position, the school district is also looking to fill a human resources officer position left when Meyer was appointed as acting superintendent. Kiran Bath is currently working as the district’s acting human resource director.

