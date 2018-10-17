SD73 teacher from Blue River snares Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education

A School District 73 teacher from Blue River has been recognized for her passion and dedication to education.

A School District 73 teacher from Blue River has been recognized for her passion and dedication to education.

Maymie Tegart is among nine winners of the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

Teaching a multi-grade classroom in the tiny North Thompson community in 2016, Tegart took the learning outside and brought nature into the classroom by turning a spare class into a greenhouse.

The students started seeds for their garden, raised funds with their plants and learned about life cycles and pollinators through observation and hands-on-learning.

Tegart also played a key role in the rural school’s 100th anniversary last year, organizing and creating an event that was a celebration not only of the school, but also of the community 2.5 hours north of Kamloops.

Tegart, along with the students in her class, came up with all of the plans for the day, created invitations, decorated with incredible historic displays, created a video and wall murals and provided refreshments and entertainment for all of those in attendance.

“The district is extremely proud of the work Ms. Tegart has been doing in Blue River,” SD73 Supt. Alison Sidow said. “Her passion for teaching and community involvement is inspirational and it’s wonderful to see the community come forward to nominate her — it’s clear she is making an incredible difference.”

Tegart and her fellow eight recipients were narrowed down from 188 nominees. Each winner was awarded a commemorative artwork, a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning and $2,000 contribution for their school community professional learning.