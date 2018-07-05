SD73 schools used ‘order’ protocol 21 times

On 21 occasions, principals and administrators had to enforce School District 73’s maintenance of order policy during the 2017-2018 school year.

The majority related to youths at schools who posed a threat to the safety of other students. Orders were issued four times to parents who were being abusive and intimidating with staff.

The policy flows from a section of the provincial School Act which prohibits the disturbance or interruption of school proceedings. It authorizes principals and administrators to ask people to leave and, if necessary, call for police support.

STUDENTS KEEP LEARNING

Every year, graduation students are asked to complete a survey on their future plans.

In a report to the board of trustees, assistant superintendent Bill Hamblett said looking at the information from 2007 to 2018, the majority (71 per cent in 2018) continue to indicate plans to enter post-secondary education with 45.3 per cent looking at Thompson Rivers University.

In 2008, 58.5 per cent said they were going on to further education with 39 per cent choosing TRU.

NUMBERS NEARING PARITY

The graduation rate for Aboriginal students in the district continues to increase.

In a report to trustees, district principal for Aboriginal education Mike Bowden wrote 79 per cent of students who graduated in 2011 successfully completed Grade 12 in this school year, up from 76 per cent in 2016 and 73 per cent in 2015.

Comparable non-Aboriginal statistics show 87 per cent of students who graduated from Grade 8 in 2011 also graduated this year in Grade 12; last year the rate was 83 per cent and, in 2015, 84 per cent.

Bowden noted the rates are moving toward parity and are above previous targets set by SD73 administration.

112 NEW HIRES IN YEAR

SD73 hired 112 new teachers in the school year just ending.

It also recorded 13 resignations and 25 retirements, putting the net increase at 74 teachers.

A report by superintendent Alison Sidow on staffing notes there are still two outstanding offers of employment and she expects more to be offered in coming days.

Comparable statistics show 56 new hires in 2015-2016, 12 resignations and 23 retirements for a net increase of 23 teachers.

The following year saw 64 new hires, 25 resignations and 14 retirements for a net increase of 25 teachers.