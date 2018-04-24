SD73 Board approves moving Barriere Grade 7s into high school for September 2018

Starting in September 2018, Grade 7 students in Barriere and Chase will have classes in the secondary

school instead of at the community elementary schools, SD 73 trustees decided last Monday. This came after School District 73 held special public board meetings in the effected communities, including at Barriere Secondary School on Mar. 14 where approximately two dozen people, both adults and students, attended.

See: https://www.barrierestarjournal.com/news/should-grade-7s-be-moved-to-high-school/

The decision to move students was finalized at the public board meeting in Kamloops, Apr. 23.

The Board decided to proceed with the proposal in Barriere and Chase but not in Clearwater, where many people were opposed.

For Clearwater, trustees voted to remain with the status quo, which means Grade 7s will stay in the elementary school.

The decisions followed an extensive period of consultation with parents, staff and students in all the communities that

included public meetings and presentations, an online consultation portal as well as email and paper-based feedback

options.

The District’s Long-Range Facilities Plan, which was released in December 2017, contained the proposal to move Grade 7

students from elementary schools to secondary schools in Chase, Clearwater and Barriere for the 2018-19 school year.

The proposal suggested such a move could benefit Grade 7 students by providing them with earlier access to academic

and other specialty programs (such as shop programs), and academic counselling not available in elementary schools.

As well, the proposal addressed emerging concerns regarding space pressure in the elementary schools, particularly in

regard to the allocation of special purpose rooms (music rooms, etc.).

“This move will give many young people a unique opportunity to explore their passions and interests by giving the grade

7s access to specialized equipment and facilities and creating additional space at the elementary schools to address their

needs for more flexible space.” said District Superintendent Alison Sidow. “We’re excited to see this proposal move

forward in these two communities.”