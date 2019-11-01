SD73 announces new Assistant Superintendent – Elementary

The Kamloops-Thompson School District 73 is pleased to announced last Monday the appointment of Trish Smillie as Assistant Superintendent - Elementary.

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, Smillie will assume responsibilities for the overall supervision and leadership of elementary schools and educational programs and services from retiring Assistant Superintendent Rob Schoen, who has held the position since 2015.

“Student success comes from focussing on the learner experience, and by building quality teaching and learning around the values of equity, inclusion, and diversity,” Smillie said. “I am excited to be able to contribute to the success of students in SD73 over the coming years.”

“Trish has proven herself to be an experienced district leader with extensive knowledge in the K-12 education sector and is passionate about supporting staff to deliver exceptional service to our students,” Alison Sidow, Superintendent of Schools said. “She holds herself to the highest professional standards and will be a terrific asset to our senior leadership team.”

Smillie began her career with SD73 in 2015 and currently serves as Director of Elementary Education and Learning Services. She also leads the Special Education, Aboriginal Education, and International Education programs in the district. Smillie has experience in both elementary and secondary school leadership and has served in senior administrative positions in the Yukon and most recently in the Kamloops-Thompson School District. She holds a Master of Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Calgary, a Bachelor of Education in Elementary Education from the University of Calgary, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Alberta.

SD73 say they will be recruiting soon for a candidate to fulfill the role of director of elementary education and learning services.