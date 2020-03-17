SD72 superintendent asks for ‘patience and understanding’ following indefinite K-12 school closure announcement

The Campbell River School District has responded to the province’s announcement earlier today that all in-class instruction for kindergarten to Grade 12 schools is suspended indefinitely.

Jeremy Morrow, SD72 superintendent, released a letter on the district’s website today asking for patience and understanding as they navigate the situation.

“We understand that this will be difficult for families, students and staff and that you will likely have many questions on how this will impact you and/or your family,” he said. “There a lot of logistics to determine and we commit to sharing more information as quickly and as thoroughly as we can.”

Morrow said that school districts across the province has been asked by the Ministry of Education to begin planning for “continuity of learning.”

The district along with school administrators and education partners will be having discussions over the coming days as to how this may look.

Campbell River students were scheduled to return to school March 23.

Morrow said the district remains committed to keeping families and staff updated.

“We appreciate your ongoing patience during this unprecedented health crisis and as we all try to do our part to flatten the curve and prevent this virus from spreading.”

