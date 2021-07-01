SD72 launching physical activity and physical literacy project.

With physical activity in classrooms, students often have better performance and overall health.

This fall, the Campbell River School District (SD72) will be offering a new program in elementary and middle schools to encourage physical activity throughout life.

Physical activity plays a role in promoting mental and physical health across all ages. By adding physical activity and physical literacy in classrooms, students often have better attendance, improved self-regulation and learning ability, alongside better overall health.

Through a partnership with Sport for Life and Pacific Sport, S72 will be launching the School Physical Activity and Physical Literacy Project. This health promotion initiative will be offered in Campbell River elementary and middle schools to help teachers deliver physical activity and physical literacy opportunities at school and support mental health.

“We are really excited to work with community partners on this project for the benefit of our students,” says Morgan Kyle, SD72 associate superintendent. “Body movement does not always need to be sport-related. By helping students realize this and learn to focus on their overall health, as well as how physical activity can help them with self-regulation and connection to their community — which right now is school — will benefit their learning and set the stage for overall well being through an active lifestyle.”

In SD72, the project will provide funding for a physical literacy coordinator to work alongside elementary and middle school teachers over the 2021-2022 school year. With the help of this coordinator, teachers and support staff will find new ways to include more physical literacy and activity in their classrooms.

The project is funded through the Province of BC under the Physical Literacy for Communities – BC Initiative and City of Campbell River.

PLAY CR, a group promoting physical literacy within the community across all ages, has helped get this project underway.

“Many kids may only have the opportunity to be active and learn about healthy activity at school, so this is a timely program to encourage inclusion and a love of movement to all children in our community,” said Sarah Wright, Play CR mentor. “Gaining the competency in the fundamental movement skills and having the confidence and motivation to be active is an integral part of lifelong health.”

Campbell River Mirror