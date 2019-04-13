SD69 hires new director of instruction

School District 69 (Qualicum) has a new director of instruction.

The district’s board and senior staff announced that, following an extensive search, a thorough interview process, and long deliberation in consideration of four very good candidates, they have selected Vivian Collyer for the post.

Collyer comes from School District 62 (Sooke) where she has had extensive experience as a teacher, principal and district principal. She has also worked for the past two years with the Ministry of Education in the area of education transformation, including new directions with curriculum and assessment.

Collyer will start in her new position on Aug. 1

