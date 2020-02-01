SD61 invites public to budget discussions

The Greater Victoria School District (SD61) is asking for public input to inform its 2020-2021 school year budget.

“Hearing from the community is an integral part of how we prioritize resources and initiatives to support our students in the classroom,” said Board Chair Jordan Watters in a statement. “We want to ensure all of our students are engaged and thriving and that we are setting them up to be successful life-long learners.”

From now until April, parents, guardians, students, staff, administrators, Indigenous communities and members of the public will have opportunities to provide input on and learn more about resource allocation.

Watters said the board is having a number of important discussions that require financial commitment, including “conversations around accessibility and inclusion, social and emotional wellness, climate change and sustainability, to name a few.”

“By listening to our community we can get a better sense of where we should be focusing our efforts in order to create the best possible learning community.”

To kick off budget consultation, the district will launch a 10-day online engagement process where the public can share their thoughts on budget priorities, view other’s ideas and rate ideas as they are posted in real time. There will also be a series of public meetings for additional input, the first a student symposium on Feb.5.

For more information on budget consultations visit sd61.bc.ca.

