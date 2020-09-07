SD6 provides health check list for parents

If a child has any of these symptoms, please do not send them to school

SD6 has provided an example of a daily health check for parents and caregivers to run through each day before sending their child to school.

The first section deals with symptoms. Parents and caregivers are asked to run through a quick checklist. If the students has any of the symptoms listed, do not send them to school. The exception would be for symptoms due to a pre-existing condition, such as sneezing for allergies.

The symptoms are:

Fever, chills, cough or worsening of chronic cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose/stuffy nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches, conjunctivitis (pink eye), dizziness, confusion, abdominal pain, skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.

Students should also stay home if anyone in their household has returned from travel outside of Canada in the last 14 days, or if anyone in the household has confirmed contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

