SD49 receives $800,000 in funding

Bella Coola Elementary was one of five Central Coast schools to receive funding (photo Facebook)

New Democrat MLA Jennifer Rice say students in the Central Coast are going to see more green, efficient and safe learning spaces thanks to $800,000 in provincial funding for school upgrade projects in School District 49.

“These upgrades will make a big difference in making some of our smaller schools more comfortable places to learn,” said Rice, MLA for North Coast. “Efficient buildings and safer spaces are all part of a healthy learning environment for students.”

The Central Coast School District (SD 49) is receiving $800,000 in funding for school maintenance projects, including: HVAC upgrades, washroom upgrades, and a boiler upgrade for Nusatsum Elementary, as well as a water system upgrade for Shearwater Elementary.

These funding programs are part of a $217.7-million investment under the Annual Facilities Grant (AFG), School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program, Building Envelope Program and Bus Acquisition Program, to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient. This year’s funding is $32.3-million higher than it was in 2016/17.

