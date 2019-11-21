SD42 trustees endorse current leadership

Korleen Carreras has been voted to a second term as school board chair. (THE NEWS/files)

School trustees put their support behind the current chair and vice chair of the board during elections Wednesday evening.

Korleen Carreras will remain as chair and Elaine Yamamoto as vice chair for a second year in a row.

“I am so grateful to have the support of my trustee colleagues around the table and I am absolutely honoured to take on the role of chair for a second year,” said Carreras.

“Last year was such a busy year and we accomplished a great many things. I am looking forward to what we can achieve for the coming year,” Carreras continued.

School board chair and vice chair are voted on annually each November. The positions can be filled by the same person for two electoral terms, or for up to eight years.

Yamamoto thanked her fellow trustees as well for their support.

“I look forward to building on the progress we’ve made thus far. We have a really amazing senior team and the school district is doing a lot of really good work. I am pleased to be able to represent them as vice chair for another year,” said Yamamoto.

Carreras anticipates another busy year for the school board who, in addition to a long list of capital projects, have been working on the funding formula review the provincial government announced a couple of years ago. She expects that the board will know what that final formula will be during her next term as chair.

“As a board we have participated at every stage giving input and feedback on the process,” she said of the review.

Carreras said there are a number of other capital projects that are in various stages.

“Some of them have been given the approval to move to the next stage by the government and our hope is that we will hear about funding so that we can move even further on those projects,” she said adding that one exciting project is the work being done around the Integrated Child and Youth Mental Health Teams, an announcement made by Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy in July.

Carreras said a lot of work have been done on those teams and she expects a team within the school district sometime during her next term as chair as well.

