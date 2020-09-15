SD28: Zoom invite available for those wanting to participate in Sept. 16 school board meeting

The Quesnel School District Administration Building is still closed to the public due to COVID-19

Quesnel-area residents who want to participate in the Quesnel School District’s board of education meeting on Sept. 16 can do so after obtaining a Zoom invite.

The regular board meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., but the Quesnel School District Administration Building is closed to the public due to COVID-19 and physical distancing requirements.

To allow public participation in the board meeting, a Zoom invite will be provided to community members who wish to listen in, according to a news release from the school district.

To participate and obtain the Zoom invite, contact Tracy Ruether at 250-992-0404.

Questions or comments may be emailed to jenniferwoollends@sd28.bc.ca. Questions must pertain to the current agenda, and the board will reply in compliance with its policies to any questions or comments within 24 hours of the board meeting, according to the release.

The agenda for the Sept. 16 regular board meeting can be found online at bcsd28.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/53812. Agenda items for this meeting include audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020; policy and procedures on sexual orientation and gender identity; a curriculum update; a COVID-19 update; a report on the school start-up and an update on the Quesnel Junior School replacement project.

