SD27 hires new finance manager

School District 27 has hired a new manager of finance.

Barrett Gaunce will start working in the position on Sept. 16, 2019, said Superintendent Chris Van der Mark in a press release issued Tuesday.

“Barrett earned his chartered accountant designation in 2012 and has an undergraduate degree in commerce from Mount Alison University, N.B.,” Van der Mark said.

“Barrett joins the district from Yellowknife, N.T. where he is the corporate controller for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation.”

Van der Mark said Barrett has held a number of financial and management positions in a variety of sectors and is fluent in English and French.

“He has been working with First Nations organizations and community partners in his current role to foster effective collaboration. On behalf of the district, I would like to congratulate Barrett and wish him the best of luck as he assumes his new role on Sept. 16.”

The manager of finance is a new position for the district.

“This position was created to support interim secretary-treasurer Norine Durban and the finance department while Secretary-Treasurer, Kevin Futcher, continues his leave of absence,” the district confirmed.

