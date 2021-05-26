SD 91 gets over $1.9 million in provincial funding

Funding to be put towards school improvements in the district

School District 91 (SD 91) is set to receive provincial funding to improve schools.

SD 91 will be getting $1,925,158 in funding under all three streams, the School Enhancement Program (SEP), the Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP) and the Bus Acquisition Program (BUS) of the $240.5 million funding announced. This funding is a 10.5 per cent increase over last year’s funding according to a news release issued by the Ministry of Education.

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “From ventilation and heating, to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

SD 91’s over $1.9 million would go towards HVAC upgrades at Lakes District Secondary and William Konkin Elementary, exterior wall systems at Fraser Lake Elementary- Secondary, HVAC upgrades at W L Mcleod Elementary, and four new buses.

All the projects will be completed by March 31, 2022 and the school buses will be ordered between May 10 and June 15 of this year.

“The grant funding is important to the district for continuous upgrades to our buildings and equipment. We are thankful for the increased funding that supports the infrastructure for our students, staff and communities,” said Mike Skinner, assistant superintendent for SD 91.

Overall, the funding is set to facilitate improved HVAC systems for 84 schools, other improvements for 66 schools, energy system upgrades at 66 schools and a 100 new buses including electric buses, province-wide.

