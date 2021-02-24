(PQB News file photo)

SD 69 (Qualicum) announces Peter Jory will be new superintendent of schools

Dr. Keven Elder to retire Aug. 1, 2021

  • Feb. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A new schools superintendent has come to Parksville Qualicum Beach.

School District 69 (Qualicum) announced this week that, after an extensive search and selection process, Peter Jory has been appointed as the superintendent of schools and chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1, 2021.

His appointment will coincide with the retirement of the current superintendent, Dr. Keven Elder.

RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: SD69 superintendent of schools Dr. Keven Elder

Jory comes from School District 83 (North Okanagan Shuswap), where he was superintendent of schools since 2017. His experience in SD83 included working with a government-appointed trustee and then with a new, duly elected board of education. Prior to that position, Jory worked in School District 48 (Sea to Sky) and School District 79 (Cowichan Valley).

“I am thrilled to be selected for this incredible leadership opportunity, and am very much looking forward to meeting the team and continuing our important work together,” said Jory via press release.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

