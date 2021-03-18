SD 52 amends current fiscal budget to increase by $1,118,958

School District 52 has made an increase amdendment of more than $1 million to its current fiscal 2020-2021 budget, announced the Board of Education on March 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

School District 52 Board of Education has announced a current 2020-2021 fiscal year budget increase of 3.7 per cent bringing forecasted spending to $33,596,235 for the originally planned $32,411,277. The increased budget bylaw announced in a March 17 media statement came after the Feb. 23 meeting was adjourned and concluded on Feb. 25.

Also amended was the budget for supplies and services which was decreased in the operating fund by $600,000 to offset a corresponding increase to salaries.

Remediation to demolish, implement hazmat and soil replacement atLax Kxeen Elementary was also included in the capital works budget.

The Indigenous Education Department co-hosted an anti-racism gathering on March 8 in partnership with the North Coast Immigrant and Multicultural Services Society. Speakers included Bob Joseph, Jo Chronsa and Lynda Gray.

School District 52 has completed the tender process for an auditor to complete the annual financial statements. Out of three bids recived from accounting firms, KPMG was appointed auditor for the year ending June 30, 2021.

The school board is moving forward with its planned upgrade project to washrooms in the district. Out of five bids received the contract has been awarded to ThinkSpace Architecture Planning Interior Design.

