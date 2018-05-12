Sculptures come to life

The three-dimensional offerings of seven artists were officially unveiled Saturday in downtown Penticton and the waterfront.

The Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is back again for a second season featuring some unique works of six BC sculptors and the other from an American, Nathan Pierce of Missouri whose work FireHouse stands in the Front Street roundabout by the Penticton Art Gallery.

“We do this because sculpture changes the face of a community it makes it feel more culturally vibrant, it makes people stop and talk, tourists take pictures and people have a chance to examine their own beliefs about things,” said sculpture committee chair Robin Robertson. “Sculpture does so much more than just beautify so we’re really interested in bringing that aspect of arts to Penticton.”

Other works include a depiction of a sturgeon, Acipenser Transmontanus, by Kevin Kratz of the Slocan Valley, Embrace representing loving unity by Coquitlam’s Serge Mozhnevsky, Portal (back again by donation) by Patrick Field of the Okanagan which was also part of the first exhibit, All Strings Attached by Kate Tupper of Nakusp, a colourful, metal, hands-on work that according to the artist is: “Reflecting, refracting, eternally striving to generate a wake of love.”

Also on display are, Let’s Go by Rabi’a of Winlaw, semi abstract depiction of a mother and daughter dressed in their finest attire and one by well-known local artist Michael Hermesh, called Life Without the Ferryman.

“It’s a guy standing on a boat with all the things he’s had in his life and the ferryman is not there and so he is the captain of his own boat,” said Hermesh who was at the unveiling. “The inspiration is a lot of different things, things that just come without my planning it.”

Public sculpture walks are scheduled for June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26 all starting at 11 a.m. from city hall.

Private walks can be arranged for groups or four or more.

For more information contact the Downtown Penticton Association at 250-493-8540.