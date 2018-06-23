SCSAR activated to help in search for missing person north of Williams Lake

Members from South Cariboo Search and Rescue, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and Quesnel Search and Rescue are assisting the RCMP with a search for a missing person north of Williams Lake.

South Cariboo and Rescue has been activated for a missing person north of Williams Lake.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue has been activated to assist in the search for a missing person north of Williams Lake.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Chief Rick White of Williams Lake said they were contacted by the RCMP with a report of a missing, young adult male around the Tyee Lake area who was reported missing some time this morning.

“We’ve activated our members and we’ve got members coming from 100 Mile and South Cariboo Search and Rescue, and Quesnel Search and Rescue.”

Tyee Lake is roughly 118 kilometres north of 100 Mile House.

More to come as information becomes available.

