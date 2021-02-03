Scottish Regiment conducting training exercise in Courtenay

The Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary's), a Vancouver Island-based Primary Reserve Army unit, will be conducting infantry training during daylight hours at the Seal Bay training area in Courtenay from Feb. 6 to 7.

As members of the Army Reserve in British Columbia, soldiers of the regiment train during evenings and weekends while serving as a part-time component of the Canadian Armed Forces. Photo submitted

The Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s), a Vancouver Island-based Primary Reserve Army unit, will be conducting infantry training during daylight hours at the Seal Bay training area in Courtenay from Feb. 6 to 7.

Residents may see soldiers moving on foot in their distinctive camouflage uniforms carrying the standard infantry weapons of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Nearby residents can expect to hear occasional noise from the firing of blank training ammunition from inside the Seal Bay training area on Waveland Road.

There will also be a minor increase in traffic entering and exiting the Seal Bay facility. On Feb. 7, soldiers will be moving in the vicinity of Ryan Road between Crown Isle and Seal Bay.

As members of the Army Reserve in British Columbia, soldiers of the regiment train during evenings and weekends while serving as a part-time component of the Canadian Armed Forces.

– Department of National Defence

Comox Valley Record