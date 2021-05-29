Scottish Regiment back training at Courtenay’s Seal Bay

The Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s), a Vancouver Island-based primary reserve army unit, will be conducting infantry training for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland soldiers at Courtenay’s Seal Bay training area during the first week of June.

The training runs June 1 to June 5. The public is notified that training will take place both day and night. Residents in the area can expect to hear occasional noise from the firing of blank ammunition inside the Seal Bay training area at various times. There will also be a minor increase in traffic around the facility.

COVID-19 health measures are being enforced at all times. Participants, who began their training May 10 in Nanaimo, will have completed a 22-day working quarantine by the time they arrive at Seal Bay and will remain within their course bubble for the duration of their time in Courtenay.

