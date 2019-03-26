Scottish cultural centre proposed for View Royal

A new Scottish heritage centre is proposed by the Victoria Highland Games Association and D’Ambrosio Architecture + Urbanism (Township of View Royal)

The View Royal community could soon see a brand new space devoted to Scottish heritage.

In a proposal put forward to the town by the Victoria Highland Games Association (VHGA) and D’Ambrosio Architecture + Urbansim, the grounds of the current Craigflower Manor at 1801 Admirals Rd. would see a complimentary, 10,000 sq.-ft building, known as Craigflower Hall which would act as a Victoria Scottish Community Centre.

The one-storey, circular building would offer a space for community activities and cultural celebrations.

In the rezoning application to the town, the developers requested an area that would allow for a conference centre, club, commercial kitchen, museum, cafe, restaurant, recreational facility and retail sales. The facility would also hold a permanent liquor license.

The large area would allow for up to 200 guests inside in a banquet setting.

“Craigflower Hall, the new Victoria Scottish Community Centre, has the potential to revitalize the Craigflower Manor heritage park, while providing a valuable amenity for View Royal,” said Jim Maxwell, president of the VHGA in a letter to the town.

“The town of View Royal does not presently have a community building of the size and composition planned for Craigflower. Many local societies and community groups have expressed interest in having such a building type available for their use.”

The proposal is now working its way through the required municipal approval process, with anticipated approvals expected by late 2019.

