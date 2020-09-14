Scooter-rider spends night down an embankment near Dashwood

Dashwood Station 61 and 62 firefighters work to help a person who was injured while riding his scooter on Sunday, Sept. 13. (Dashwood Fire Department photo)

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department crews answered a unique rescue call on Sunday morning, after a man apparently went off the road while riding his scooter.

Fire Chief Nick Acciavatti said they received call at approximately 8 a.m. on Sept. 13, from a passerby who spotted the man.

“He stayed on the scene, showed us where he was… he did everything we want people to do,” said Acciavatti of the passerby.

The man had apparently ended up down a small embankment in the 1000 block of Corcan Road, and spent much of the night there before being found.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News