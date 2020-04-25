Scofflaws ignoring temporary closure at Rathrevor Park in Parksville

If caught, people can face eviction or fines up to $115

Parksville’s Rathrevor Park is closed to the public and that includes the beach within park boundaries.

But BC Parks has received reports of some people violating the temporary closure at Rathrevor Park. All provincial parks have been closed to ensure public safety and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“BC Parks will continue to provide regular staff patrols at key times and locations to help maintain the closure while it remains in place in the response to COVID-19,” BC Parks stated in a press release.

Those found in non-compliance of the executive director order face eviction and/or fines of up to $115 per person.

“We know these changes are difficult for people, but it’s important to remember that this is temporary. B.C. is taking a balanced approach to make sure that people, for their mental and physical health, are able to be outside, but keep those safe distances. That’s incredibly important.”

People are encouraged to find other outdoor spaces to enjoy that are close to their home, as long as there is enough space for safe physical distances to be maintained.

“We recognize the value nature has for improving health and wellness and will reopen access to the park system as soon as it is safe to do so,” the press release stated.

