Scissors, clippers, hair product stolen in break-in at Nanaimo salon

Accents Hair Studio on Estevan Road was burglarized earlier this week

Investigators hope to track down whoever broke in to a central Nanaimo hair salon and helped themselves to scissors and other items.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP unsolved crimes report, someone broke into Accents Hair Studio, located at 1451 Estevan Rd. sometime overnight Monday. The main door to the business was pried open and items taken included several bottles of hair product, scissors, thinning shears and clippers.

No video surveillance footage was available and police, so far, have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, visit www.nanaimobulletin.com/tag/unsolved-crimes.

RELATED: Crime incident stats released, show increase

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter