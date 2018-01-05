Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

  • Jan. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Almost two dozen scientists from around the world are issuing a warning about an often-overlooked side effect of climate change and pollution.

They say oxygen is disappearing from increasingly large areas of ocean and threatening marine life.

Researchers say in a paper published this week that the problem has been growing since the 1950s, and 4.5 million square kilometres of coastal and deep-sea water is now affected.

That includes oceans off Canada’s West Coast and in the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The research was sponsored by an international body affiliated with UNESCO, the United Nations’ scientific and cultural body.

The Canadian Press

www.facebook.com

Previous story
Courtenay cyclist dies after being found in a ditch
Next story
Massive agenda for Pitt Meadows council in 2018

Just Posted

Women’s March Canada coming to Chilliwack

 

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

  • 16 hours ago

 

Women’s March Canada coming to the Fraser Valley

  • 16 hours ago

 

Fraser Valley RCMP warn of criminals knocking on doors

 

Most Read