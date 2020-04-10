Science World sharing free educational movies during COVID-19 shutdown

Films about dinosaurs, ocean life and Egyptian mummies available for streaming

Screen shot from Dinosaurs Alive, a film by Giant Screen Films being streamed on Science World’s website free until June 15. (Giant Screen Films image)

Science World and its Omnimax theatre are closed during the pandemic, but some of its educational films can be streamed free by families all spring.

The Vancouver science centre, thanks to an initiative from partner Giant Screen Films, is streaming three movies online for free until June 15: Dinosaurs Alive, Wild Ocean and Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs.

“We’re supporting the worldwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, working from home, and following the advice of medical professionals and civic leaders,” noted Giant Screen Films on its website.

Dinosaurs Alive, narrated by Michael Douglas, imagines the prehistoric beasts in CG and follows paleontologists putting together fossilized clues in the Gobi Desert and in New Mexico. Wild Ocean explores humans’ relationship with endangered ocean ecosystems and Mummies tells the story of the late-19th-century discovery of 40 mummies including Ramesses the Great.

“These films will hopefully provide meaningful informal learning opportunities for students and viewers of all ages, including those in under-served communities,” noted Giant Screen Films.

The movies are available at this link.

Educational guides that reinforce key learning concepts and include children’s activities can be downloaded free from Science World’s website. For more information about Giant Screen Films, click here.

