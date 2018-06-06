Schooner Cove cleanup hauls in 500 lbs of trash

Around 25 people brave windy conditions to pick up garbage on several islands

The annual Schooner Cove Yacht Club’s Annual Island Clean-up on May 26 hauled close to 500 lbs of trash. — SCYA photo

About 25 people braved windy conditions to take part in the Schooner Cove Yacht Club’s Annual Island Cleanup on May 26.

With the weather not at its best, organizers were close to cancelling the event. But, after a good lunch, the crew decided to venture out. Three power boats were launched and, with the use of several dinghies, crews landed on the islands around Schooner Cove and picked up trash.

Club Commodore, Simon Huddy and his crew, were so successful with their haul that they needed two trips back to port in their dinghy.

The islands cleaned up this year included South Ballenas, ‘No Name’, Nankeville Pt., Maude, the Ada Islands, and South Winchelsea, which didn’t disappoint with its proliferation of wildflowers.

This year’s haul, which had to be trucked to the landfill, totalled just shy of 500 lbs.

Kathy Swangard, Schooner Cove Yacht Club’s communication director said the club want to extend a big thank you to Tim Rann of Vectis Ventures, who was the only one with a full-sized pickup readily available. The ‘treasure of the day’ was a freezer.

This year’s cleanup was dedicated to an old friend and supporter of the clean-up, Mike Viara, who died suddenly a month ago.

“Mike was an avid fisherman out of Schooner Cove and an eager helper,” said Swangard. “He will be remembered.”

Alex and Natasha Goldenberg of MINS Technology sponsored this event again, although they were unable to attend.