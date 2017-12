Schools are open in the Sooke School District this morning, but buses are late due to road conditions,

The district is warning caution due to slippery roads.

Drive B.C is warning of black from on Sooke and West Coast roads (Highway 14) from Colwood to Port Renfrew.

Meantime, weather in the Sooke region is currently at 1 C and is expected to rise to 4C today, but remain clear and sunny. Weather conditions will remain cold through the weekend.