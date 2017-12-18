Schools keep students inside after cougar sightings. FILE PHOTO

Schools keep students indoors after cougar sightings

There have been two cougar sightings reported in the Hammond Bay area

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Students at École Hammond Bay and Frank J. Ney elementary schools were kept indoors after cougar sightings this morning.

Nanaimo school district spokesman Dale Burgos said there have been cougar sightings near Frank J. Ney Elementary and École Hammond Bay, which were put under shelter-in-place procedures where classes happen as usual but doors remain closed and no one goes outside during recess or lunch.

Burgos believes École Hammond Bay was notified by someone with the Regional District of Nanaimo that a cougar had been seen standing on top of a mountain in Neck Point Park this morning. Frank J. Ney was notified by police of a cougar sighting in Harry Wipper Park.

The district usually lifts the procedure after sightings are investigated by B.C. conservation officers. At about 11:30 a.m. the school district tweeted that the two schools were given the all clear.

