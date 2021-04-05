Schools and grocery store hit by COVID-19 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

There were four new COVID-19 exposure events at Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools just before the Easter long weekend. (Neil Corbett/The News)

New listings of COVID-19 cases include four schools and a grocery store in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Students have had a four-day break from school, but in the first week of classes after spring break there were four schools with exposure events in School District 42

Fraser Health lists these schools, with the dates of exposure:

• Albion elementary, March 29

• Highland Park elementary, March 29

• Maple Ridge secondary, March 29, 30, and 31

• Samuel Robertson Technical March 29, 30 and 31

These are dates when a person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the school.

READ ALSO: Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians

READ ALSO: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows had an employee test positive for COVID-19, and they last day they worked was March 27. Loblaw Companies lists its positive COVID-19 tests in its stores for the past 15 days, for transparency.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News