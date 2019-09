No known injuries in two-car collision on Friday afternoon

A schoolbus was involved in a two-car crash on the Sumas Prairie on Friday afternoon. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

An Abbotsford School District bus and a Subaru van crashed on the Sumas Praire on Friday afternoon

Reports of the crash came in just after 3 p.m., after the two vehicles collided on the intersection of Bell Road and Townshipline Road in east Abbotsford.

The bus did contain children at the time, but it appears that there were no injuries to the occupants of either vehicle.

More to come.