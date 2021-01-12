School trustee byelection candidates finding ways to meet the public during pandemic

Zoom meetings and social media popular for candidates vying for seat in Feb. 13 byelection

Clockwise from top left: Carin Bondar, Brian VanGarderen, Richard Procee and Adam Suleman are the four candidates for the Feb. 13 byelection for school trustee in Chilliwack.

Zoom is the new coffee shop for Chilliwack’s school board byelection candidates.

At least two of the four hopefuls running for the vacant board seat have set up Zoom meetings to get some face-to-face time with potential voters.

Carin Bondar held her first meeting on Sunday afternoon, fielding questions from both supporters and those unfamiliar with her. Adam Suleman has shared on social media that he will be hosting his own meet and greet on Jan. 16.

Make yourself a cup of tea or coffee and sit down with Chilliwack School Trustee by-election candidate Adam Suleman on Saturday, January 16th from 12:30 PM – 2 PM PST at https://t.co/F0FDiZoIv3 #sd33 #bced #chilliwack #chilliwacschoolboard — Adam Suleman (@AdamSuleman_) January 10, 2021

Bondar says her event saw almost 30 participants, including Chilliwack trustee Willow Reichelt, and even a handful of people who have run in recent civic or provincial elections.

Candidate Brian VanGarderen says he is planning some virtual events later in the campaign, and has updated his personal Facebook page with campaign information. Candidate Richard Procee has not created an online presence as of Tuesday, Jan. 12. The general voting day is Feb. 13, with three opportunities for early voting on Feb. 3, 10 and 11.

All candidates will be interviewed in the coming weeks by The Progress. Watch for coverage.

READ MORE: Four candidates vying for vacant seat in upcoming school trustee byelection in Chilliwack

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress