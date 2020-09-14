School supply program for Chilliwack children needs public support

We Got Your Back program suffering from lack of sponsorship due to pandemic

You can now show your support for Chilliwack students with something as simple as a sticker.

The We Got Your Back Chilliwack campaign has created a sticker to put on your vehicle, in your window, or wherever you like, to help support and spread the word about the work they do. The campaign puts school supplies into the hands of more than 1,000 children in local schools every September.

Like most fundraising efforts, they’ve been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve had to re-imagine ways to both promote their work and raise the money needed for the supplies. They have even put out a public appeal through a video on Facebook.

“This year more than ever with the pandemic we want to make sure kids can be successful in school,” said Shelley Howe, general manager of Staples Chilliwack. “With the program we can then get supplies for those kids to help them be successful in school.”

Financial pressures on families have meant more kids potentially going to school without the needed supplies.

Justin Mallard with Murray Honda said this is the first time in eight years they’ve had a problem with funding, and that it is due to the pandemic pressures on their regular sponsors that have had to cut back.

So, they’re inviting other businesses and individuals to help out, either through sponsorship or purchasing one or more decals.

For sponsorship, contact him by email at justin.mallard@murrayhonda.ca.

To purchase a $10 sticker, go to Staples in Chilliwack, or Murray Honda.

